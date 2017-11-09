News Week of Nov. 1, 2017
Two vehicle accident – I-852017/11/06
- House destroyed – Old River Road2017/11/06
- Single vehicle accident – Old Pelzer Road2017/11/06
- Pelzer Heritage Commission to announce plans for development of Pelzer Mills Properties2017/11/02
- West Allen Williams Heritage and Old Time Music Festival Saturday2017/11/02
- West Pelzer voters to decide two council seats2017/11/02
- Pelzer voters to decide on mayor, council2017/11/02
- Pelzer Heritage Commission applying for Brownfields Cleanup Grant2017/11/02
- Powdersville volleyball advances to State Championship Saturday2017/11/02
- Craft survives another week on “The Voice”2017/11/01
- Anderson One School Board Honors Former Board Chair2017/11/01
- Williamston shooting suspect arrested2017/11/01
- Williamston Police Report2017/11/01
- Anderson County unemployment rate at 3.5 percent2017/11/01
- Anderson man pleads guilty to counterfieting2017/11/01
- Obituaries, Week of November 1, 20172017/11/01
- Boo in the Park draws large crowd2017/10/31
- News Week of Oct. 25, 20172017/10/31
- Boo in the Park tonight (Oct. 30)2017/10/30
- Van overturns in two vehicle accident – Hwy. 812017/10/30
- Drives into mulch yard – Hwy. 812017/10/30
- Fire Departments called to Deals Galore2017/10/30
- Pelzer candidates lay out their vision for the town2017/10/27
- Head on collision – Hembree Road2017/10/27
- Police ask community for help in addressing crime2017/10/26
- Town taking steps to address crime in local neighborhoods2017/10/26
- Pelzer on National Register of Historic Places2017/10/26
- Candidates lay out vision for Pelzer2017/10/26
- News Week of Oct. 18, 20172017/10/26