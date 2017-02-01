The Journal

Anderson County Public Works reported the following projects underway:

Development Standards

? UPCOMING MEETINGS:

§ Anderson County Citizens Advisory Committee will meet on Wednesday February 1, 2017 at 6:30PM to hear the following;

§ Special Exception Application to allow for the construction of a new 11,000 athletic facility at BHP, Honea Path-, District 3

§ Special Exception Application to allow for the construction of a new conference center for Anderson Career Center located on Belton Highway Williamston, District 7.

? SITE PLAN REVIEW:

§ Ravenwood Regional Pump Station Upgrade, Piedmont.

§ Verizon Wireless tower located on Brown Road, Anderson.

§ Verizon Wireless tower located on Blue Ridge Ave., Belton.

§ Anderson Federal Credit Union located on Highway 81N, Anderson.

? LAND USE PERMITS ISSUED:

§ Midway Ridge, a PD, (Planned Development) Lot # 31 Final Approval granted.

§ Arbor’s @ Cobb Glenn, a PD (Planned Development) Lot #15, Final Approval granted.

§ Rivendell/Buckland, a PD (Planned Development) Lot #4, Lot # 6, and Lot #42 Final Approval granted.

? COMMERCIAL UPFITS:

§ Convenience store located at 4555 Highway 81N, Anderson.

? SUBDIVISIONS:

§ Willow Haven @ Cobb’s Glenn (PD)

§ Covered Bridge @ Jones Creek

? BUFFERYARD INSPECTIONS:

§ Wilson Spec building Shiloh Church Road, Piedmont.

? COMPLIANCE ISSUE:

§ 604 Cherokee Road, Anderson, possible garage encroachment on property line.

Fleet Services

? To see a listing of vehicles and equipment being sold visit the Anderson County Website at www.andersoncountysc.org You can then click ‘Online Auction’ to view inventory and register.

Roads & Bridges

? Grading Crew is working on Shiloh Church Road, clearing and grubbing the right-of-way (Bridge Replacement Project targeted to start April 4).

? Sign crews installed missing road signs and closed Shiloh Church Road for grading crew.

? Completed second review of Bronson Ridge Subdivision.

? Completed second review of Hemlock Subdivision, Phase 2.

Stormwater

? The pre-construction conference for the Broadway Dam Repair project was conducted on-site. District 2 Council Member Gracie Floyd, concerned citizens, county personnel, engineers, and Moorhead Construction representatives attended the meeting. Work will begin next week.

? Pre-submittal meetings were conducted for a proposed assisted living facility off of Hwy 81N and another Duke Energy project associated with the conversion of the Lee Steam facility.

? A design assistance meeting was conducted for Woodland Hills Subdivision.

Solid Waste

? “The Great Anderson County Cleanup” will be held on March 25, 2017 from 8am until noon. There will be a Kick-Off party for the event on March 6, 2017 at 6:00pm.

? Environmental Enforcement educated residents at the Slabtown, Whitefield, and King David Convenience Centers on properly covering their loads.

Animal Shelter

? Took in 105 animals.

? 15 were surrendered by their owner, 80 were seized by animal control; 10 were turned in as strays.

? We completed 63 adopts, returned 12 animals to their owners and transferred out 29 animals to rescue groups! Four animals died and 10 were euthanized due to illness or aggression.

? Received a generous donation of almost 20 cases of paper towels from First Quality!