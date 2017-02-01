The Journal

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) has released another step to make the agency transparent and accountable, while at the same time providing a user-friendly and convenient way for the public to view the progress of highway and bridge projects.

SCDOT has added a “Project Viewer” to the agency’s website (links below) that allows anyone to “point and click” on an interactive road map of South Carolina. The user can choose between a list of project types (resurfacing, widening, bridge replacements, etc.) all across South Carolina, or a list of projects within a certain area of the state.

When clicking on an individual project, the user will see a short summary of the exact location of the project, a schedule for the anticipated beginning and completion and the estimated cost. In addition, the user will be provided with the name and contact information for the project manager should anyone have questions about a given project. The information on the Viewer is updated in real-time as the project moves forward.

Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall said the agency is pleased to provide this information to the public in one easy-to-use location. “This capability allows anyone who is interested in SCDOT road and bridge projects to easily be able to find important project information on this one interactive map. This initiative is another example of the agency increasing its transparency and providing useful and timely information,” said Hall.

SCDOT’s Interactive Programmed Projects Viewer map showcases projects that are actively being developed. This can include projects in various stages of development, including the design, right of way acquisition, and construction phase. These are projects that are administered by SCDOT, and may not include all projects administered by local governments or other entities that are being developed on the state maintained highway system.

For more information visit www.scdot.org or SCDOT Project Viewer – https://scdot.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=ca1cd69fc88945f4bb465e16765d761c