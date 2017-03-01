The Journal

Anderson County Public Works Department reported the following projects underway around Anderson County:

Building and Codes

Met with Development Standards to review plans submitted for permitting that’s part of a PD (Panned Development). Plans were approved as submitted

PERMITS SUBMITTED: 22 New Single-Family Dwelling and 5 Addition-Renovation; 2 Detached Garage/Accessory Building; 3 Swimming Pools; 1 Replacement; 22 issued for Electrical and HVAC Upgrades; 10 Commercial Including: Siemag Inc, Anderson Federal Credit Union, 4-Powdersville Professional Park Buildings, ARJWS Oxidation Upgrade, First Quality Subsurface Grounding, First Quality Foundations #5; 16 Mobile Home including: New Homes, Change of Ownership, moves from other counties, change of location, etc.

DRAWINGS SUBMITTED: Auto Zone Store #6789 in Powdersville, Phillips Recoveries Office & Storage Building located off Cherokee Rd in Pelzer and Various resubmittals

Development Standards

Upcoming Meetings:

§ Anderson County Citizens Advisory Committee for District 3 and District 4 will meet on Wednesday March 1, 2017 at 6:30pm to hear the following;

§ Orian Rugs requesting a variance on a fence adjacent to a residential single family home due to topo issues located on Highway 81N.

§ Property owner requesting a variance to subdivide a conforming lot of record into two non-conforming lots located at GW Stephens Road, Belton.

§ Both recommendations will be presented to the Land Use Board of Zoning Appeals on March 9th and to the Planning Commission on March 14, 2017

SITE PLAN REVIEW:

§ Duke Energy Electrical Substation Upgrade located on Old Green Pond Road.

§ Palmetto Equine Hospital located at 451 Jenkins Circle, Anderson.

§ Mt. Pisgah Church Expansion possible encroachment of the left corner of building into the setback area

§ Highway 81 New Commercial Storage Building located adjacent to Sullivan King Mortuary Highway 81N.

§ Wren High School Expansion (2nd) submittal.

LAND USE PERMITS APPROVED:

§ Ingles Grocery Store Expansion located on Highway 81N, Anderson.

SUBDIVISIONS:

§ Three Bridges-Phase II; Benton Park-Bond Released; Oaks at Shiloh; Avendell; Pheasant Ridge Phase II-Bond Date Mature April 2017; Rosehill

Fleet Services

To see a listing of vehicles and equipment being sold visit the Anderson County Website at www.andersoncountysc.org You can then click ‘Online Auction’ to view inventory and register.

Roads & Bridges

11 vacancies: (2)-Sr. Equipment operators, (4)-CDL truck drivers, (3)-Equipment operators, (1)-Foreman, (1)-Crew Leader.

Stormwater

We have 1 vacant stormwater inspector position. Applications are being accepted and interviews conducted currently.

Broadway Dam Repair: The plunge pool has been excavated to the appropriate elevation. Rock will then be installed to create a rock lined pool to receive the discharge from the new pipe section when the project is complete.

A cease and desist notice was issued to Double D Farms. It is a poultry farm project with multiple areas where the sediment and erosion controls failed and allowed sediment to be discharged.

Solid Waste

Have Two (2) part-time positions open (MEO II and Convenience Center Ambassador) and Two (2) full-time positions open (Truck Driver and Convenience Center Ambassador).

“The Great Anderson County Cleanup” will be held on March 25, 2017 from 8am until noon. There will be a Kick-Off Party for the event on March 6, 2017 at 6:00pm. Staff has scheduled 10 billboards around Anderson. Staff will be handing out post cards for the event at our convenience centers to help recruit volunteers for the clean-up.

Environmental Enforcement picked up 33 illegal signs this week. These signs did not have permits and were in the county right-of-way. Enforcement has picked up 486 illegal signs in the last 3 weeks.

Applying for Waste Tire, Waste Oil and Solid Waste Grants through South Carolina DHEC.

We have 4 inmates for the convenience centers and 3 for the MRF this week due to a shortage of inmates on work detail at the Detention Center. We appreciate the Detention Center’s efforts in providing us with the inmates.

Wastewater

Received $1,787.83 in past due sewer payment from SC Association of Counties for January GEAR payments.

Attended meeting with county staff and engineering firm to discuss future population growth for Northern Anderson area.

Started demolition of old septic package system at 6&20 WWTP. This package system was used to treat septic truck waste and has deteriorated over time. We felt that the tank has become a safety hazard and needs to be removed.

Performed 1 commercial sewer tap inspection at 600 McGee Road and 3 residential sewer taps in the Innisbrook subdivision.

Met with local real estate agent about possible subdivision off of Hwy 81.

Animal Shelter

Two (2) full-time positions open and Three (3) part-time positions. This makes it challenging for our staff to operate 7 days a week and not require staff to work overtime.

We took in a total of 100 animals this week (30 owner surrender, 1 return adoption, 7 strays and 62 seized by animal control)

We adopted out 70 animals, returned 11 to their owner, 26 were transferred to rescue groups and 8 were euthanized (3 were owner requested due to illness).

We adopted out a total of 256 animals during our Valentail’s Adoption Event.

We met with a representative from Anderson District 1 and 2 Career Center to assist us with a logo and other literature.