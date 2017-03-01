The Journal

The Towns of Pelzer and West Pelzer will hold a Charette Mar. 7-9 to gather input for a Hwy. 8 Master Plan for the revitalization of the community’s business district.

The Charette will be held in the Pelzer Community Building and various people and representatives in the community will be invited to participate in the round table discussions.

The Hwy. 8 Master Plan will attempt to address merging the two towns’ interests while maintaining some of the characteristics that set them apart.

The Pelzer and West Pelzer Main Street Committee is comprised of Mayors Steve McGregor and Blake Sanders, along with Council members Roger Scott and Jim Riddle (from Pelzer and West Pelzer respectively) and at large members Gilbert Garrett and West Pelzer planning commissioner member David Odom. Anderson County Planning Director Michael Forman has also been involved.

Following a recent committee meeting, Sanders said the focus of the main street committee is best summed up as “two towns, one community”.

“We are all agreed that cooperation and combined efforts are essential for us to continue the political and financial progress that we have seen in recent months.”

West Pelzer, for example, will work towards improving the gateways to the town at the intersection of Highways 8 and 20, as well as the gateway at Palmetto Road at the other end of town. Pelzer, for its part, shares that gateway at Highways Eight and Twenty, while it also has gateways where those highways cross the Saluda River. Determining how to best rejuvenate and revitalize those areas is a major purpose of the plan.

The first public meeting concerning the plan will be held at the Pelzer Community Building at 6 p.m. on March 7. The final meeting will be held at a date sometime in late March or early April. That date has yet to be determined, but it will be announced in advance.

Pelzer and West Pelzer jointly received a Municipal Association of South Carolina (MASC) grant which will be used for the Hwy. 8 Master Plan project.