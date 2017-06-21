Correction – In the Williamston Budget Work Session story published last week in The Journal, it was reported that a key item discussed by council was the salary of Envision Williamston Director Sonya Crandall.
The increase referenced is based on a recommendation of the Envision Williamston Board to Williamston Town Council and is not a direct request made by Crandall.
