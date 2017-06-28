Obituaries Week of June 28, 2017

AUDREY THOMPSON, DOROTHY ‘DOT’ SMITH OSBORNE, ANN WALLS GOLDEN, ODIS ‘CRICKET’ MARVIN BURGESS, BETTY BAKER, JAMES BILLY WYATT, LUTHER GALE MURRELL, DALTON GREGG, JOHN FOSTER, TAMMY YOUNG, CHARLIE ADAMS SR., V. R. RHODES

AUDREY THOMPSON

PIEDMONT, SC – Mrs. Audrey Thompson, wife of James Thompson, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 at her home.

Born in Anderson County, she was the daughter of the late Herman and Nettie Durham.

Surviving, in addition to her loving husband, are daughters, Cheryl Williams (Vincent) of Asheville, NC; Tammy Thompson of Piedmont; brothers, Bill Durham (Sue) of Piedmont, Marion Durham (Lorraine) of Greenville and Travis Durham (Janice) of Pendleton; sisters, Pauline Sexton (Buddy) of Liberty and Louise Martin of Pendleton and grandchildren, Mary Catherine Pendrey (Will), Michael James Theiling and Andrew Clifton Thompson.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Thompson was preceded in death by a grandson, Matthew Glen Theiling.

She was a member of Siloam Baptist Church and loved taking care of children there in the nursery. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who loved God and her family beyond measure.

Funeral services were held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, June 24, 2017, at Siloam Baptist Church. Burial followed at Greenville Memorial Gardens.

The family received friends from 12:30 PM – 1:45 PM on Saturday, June 24, 2017.

The family is at the Thompson home.

Memorials may be made to the Greenville Health System Cancer Institute.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.robinsonfuneralhomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home – Powdersville Road, which is assisting the family.

DOROTHY ‘DOT’ SMITH OSBORNE

Dorothy “Dot” Smith Osborne, 83, of Belton, died Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at Rainey Hospice House.

Born in Danville, VA, she was a daughter of the late Ballard Lee Smith and the late Rosa Belle Dixon Smith. She retired from Kemet Electronics.

Surviving are her sons, Rick Osborne of Williamston, and Randy Osborne of Moore; daughter, Patty Jordan of Anderson; eight grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Funeral service was held Saturday, June 24 in the chapel at The McDougald Funeral Home. Burial followed in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to PAWS, 1320 Hwy. 29, Anderson, SC 29626.

ANN WALLS GOLDEN

Ann Walls Golden, 69, of Piedmont, widow of Ken J. Golden, died Tuesday, June 20, 2017. She was the daughter of the late H.C. and Elizabeth Walls.

She retired from the textile industry.

She is survived by her son, Elvis Kenneth Golden of Jacksonville, FL; daughter, Tammy Renee Shirley of Pelzer; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild; five siblings, Charles Walls, Janice Lowery, Pat Wydner, Leroy Walls, and Teddy Walls.

A memorial service was held Saturday, June 24, 2017 at Living Sanctuary Church, Piedmont.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

ODIS ‘CRICKET’ MARVIN BURGESS

Odis “Cricket” Marvin Burgess, age 67, of Williamston, entered eternal rest at his home on Saturday, June 24, 2017.

Born in Anderson, SC, on July, 14, 1949, he was the son of the late Odeys “O.K.” Burgess and the late Sara Griffin Burgess. A loving and devoted father, husband, and Papa, he was loved by many. Odis proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He began his career as an EMT where he served his community for over 40 years, finally retiring as a dispatcher for MedShore. To know Odis was to love him, or not! He was a straight shooter and told you like it was, whether you liked it or not.

He is survived by his loving wife of the home, Nancy Jean Burgess; sister, Judy Culbertson of Anderson; children, Jody Burgess (Missy), of Belton, Daniel Burgess (Dana), of Belton, Amy Schaefer (Tim), of Anderson, and Kevin Burgess (Tammy), of Pelzer; step-children, Chris Bowyer (Beverly), and Mary Elizabeth Coker; 11 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; and many that he treated and loved like his children and grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Joie Hicks Burgess.

The funeral service was held on Tuesday, June 27, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of The McDougald Funeral Home, with MedShore Chaplain Deno Bolt officiating. Interment followed at M.J. “Dolly” Cooper Veterans Cemetery. The family received friends at The McDougald Funeral Home on Monday, June 26, 2017, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the D.A.V. at www.dav.org/donate

A message of condolence may be sent by visiting www.mcdougaldfuneralhome.com. The McDougald Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Anderson.

BETTY BAKER

Agnes Elizabeth Mabe Baker, 69, of Inman, wife of Charlie Mergenthaler, died, June 21, 2017.

Born in Winston-Salem, NC, she was a daughter of the late Roy and Gladys Brown Mabe.

Survivors include son, Mike D’Ornellas of Easley; sister, Treva Johnson; brother, Jessie Mabe; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren.

Funeral service was held Saturday, June 24, in the Chapel of Gray Mortuary, Pelzer. Burial followed at Robinson Memorial Gardens, Easley.

JAMES BILLY WYATT

James Billy Wyatt, 84, of Piedmont, husband of Raymona Cooper Wyatt, died Friday, June 23, 2017.

Born in Anderson County, a son of the late James Luther and Annie Tripp Wyatt, he retired from the Beattie Plant of Dan River Mills and was a member of Siloam Baptist Church.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a son, Barry Wyatt of Simpsonville; daughter, Beth Couch of Pickens; two brothers, Luke Wyatt and John Wyatt, both of Piedmont; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral service was held Sunday, June 25 at Siloam Baptist Church. Burial followed in the church cemetery.

LUTHER GALE MURRELL

Luther Gale Murrell, 75, of Piedmont, widower of Carolyn Brown, died Friday, June 23, 2017 at St. Francis Hospital.

He was the son of the late William “Bill” Murrell and the late Falbia Coker Murrell.

He is surived by his daughter, Christy Murrell Jones; one granddaughter; and sister, Joyce M. Carlson.

He worked with Colonial Oil and Collins Hammett.

He was a member of First Free Will Baptist Church in Greenville.

Graveside service was held Tuesday, June 27 at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Greenville.

DALTON GREGG

PELZER – Dalton Leon Gregg, 75, husband of Dale Ann Beachnau Gregg, passed away Sunday, June 25, 2017.

Born in Chattahoochee, FL, he was the son of the late Albert Leon and Edith Alvie Dykes Gregg. He was a U.S. Army veteran, owner of Gregg’s Lawn Service and a member of First Baptist Church, Orlando, FL.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughters, Joyce Anne Lewis of Hixson, TN, Michelle Gresham of St. Helena Island, SC and Laura Gregg of Greenville, SC; step-daughter, Susan Getman of Redford, NY; sisters, Shirley Gregg of High Springs, FL and Carlous Fisher of Chipley, FL; grandchildren, Matthew Brian Gresham, Zachery Brian Phillip Gregg, Cody Ryan Tellier, Janice Ashley-Anne Lewis, Brent and Brandon Lewis; step-grandchildren, Christopher and Courtney Getman; great-grandchildren, Elliotte Grace Tellier, Gentry, Gabe and Carlee Lewis.

He was predeceased by son, Brian Phillip Gregg; sisters, Peggy Elizabeth Gregg and Virginia Proctor.

Visitation will be from 6:00 to 7:30 pm Friday June 30, at Gray Mortuary, Pelzer.

A graveside service with military honors will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, July 1, at the family home, 180 King Rd., Pelzer, SC 29669.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Compassus, 1923 E. Main St., Duncan, SC 29334.

Condolences: www.graymortuary.com

JOHN FOSTER

John Edward Foster, 71, of Pelzer, husband of Connie Longwill Foster, died Monday, June 26, 2017 at his home.

Born in Pocatello, Idaho, he was a son of the late James Edward and Theodora Pulos “Teddy” Foster. He was owner of United Flooring.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughter, Susan Foster of the home; brother, William Foster of Lake City, FL.

Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday, June 30, at Gray Mortuary, Pelzer with the service following at 3 p.m. in the mortuary chapel. Burial will be at Greenville Memorial Gardens.

Condolences: www.graymortuary.com

TAMMY YOUNG

Tammy R. Young, 51, of Anderson, wife of Greg Young, died Friday, June 23, 2017 at her home.

Born in Pelzer, she was the daughter of Joe Whitlock and the late Elaine Hamby Whitlock Neely.

She was a homemaker.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Kaitlyn Young of Liberty; Lauren Young of the home; two sisters, JoLynn Shockley of Liberty and Chris Owens of Belton; one brother, Tony Whitlock of Pelzer; and mother-in-law, Margie Young of Berea.

Funeral service was held Wednesday in the Northwest Chapel of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home. Burial followed in Greenville Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to the Greenville Cancer Society, 113 Mills Ave., Greenville, SC 29605.

CHARLIE ADAMS SR.

Charlie Adams Sr., 68, of Williamston, died Friday, June 23, 2017 at his home.

Born in Greenville County, he was the son of the late Wilson Woodrow Adams Sr. and Olivia Pinkey Adams.

He was a member of New Prospect Missionary Baptist Church.

Surviving are his wife, Eva Jane Adams; daughters, Jacqueline Sadler, Jennifer Rice; son, Charlie Adams Jr.; brothers, William Adams, and Clarence Adams; eight grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Wednesday at New Prospect Missionary Baptist Church.

V. R. RHODES

V.R. Rhodes, 84, of Williamston, widower of Mary Jo H. Rhodes, died Monday, June 26, 2017.

He was a son of the late Vonnie H. Rhodes and Lilliebell T. Rhodes Aiken. He was retired from Woody Simmons Auto Service, a U.S. Army veteran and a Baptist.

Survivors include sons, Keith Rhodes of Seneca and Bob Rhodes of the home; daughter, Pat R. Austin of Honea Path; two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 11 am Thursday, June 29, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Anderson with visitation following.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615.