Pelzer mayor will not seek re-election

By David Meade

During the Pelzer Town Council meeting Tuesday, Mayor Steve McGregor announced that he will not be seeking reelection when his term ends in November.

“This will be my last term,” the mayor said.

McGregor cited family commitments as the reason and said that it is “not fair for the town” for him to not be as involved as needed. McGregor has served on Pelzer Town Council for 21 years, for the last several terms as mayor.

McGregor pointed out that next Tuesday, the “New Pelzer” will be two years old. He also said that Pelzer is headed in a new direction and that the new council members who came on have found “it is probably not what they thought it would be.”

Pelzer Town Elections will be held in conjunction with the general election Nov. 7. Anderson County will be conducting the election this year.

All four council seats and the mayor’s seat will be open.

There is a filing fee of $50 for mayor and $25 for council. Books will open at noon August 10 and remain open until noon Aug. 24.

Anyone planning to vote in the Nov. 7 election must be registered to vote by Friday Oct. 7.

During their meeting, Council also approved a lawn maintenance and grounds keeping contract with Southern Boys Lawn Service, LLC. The joint contract is for services in Pelzer and West Pelzer and was approved by the West Pelzer Town Council Monday.

Under the contract, six areas in the Town of Pelzer will be cared for at a monthly cost of $1030, or $12,360 for the year. Areas covered include Wardlaw Park, Gym and Squad, Monkey Park/Community Building, Cemetery, Ballfields and a small area in front of Bi-Lo.

The West Pelzer Contract, at $400 per month, includes Right of Way on Railroad Blvd., Right of Way on Main St., Chapman Park and Town Hall. Annual cost for West Pelzer is $4800.

During her Public Works report to Pelzer Town Council, West Pelzer Town Clerk Paula Payton said the lawn maintenance contract includes grass, sidewalks, and edging.

Councilmember Kim Wilson pointed out that the work is based on what the town has been cutting and does not include all town property.

The contract was approved unanimously by Pelzer Council.

Mayor McGregor reported that the application for the Pelzer Historic District will be considered by the South Carolina Department of Archives and History on July 28 at 10:30 a.m. in Columbia.

If approved by the state board, the application will be forwarded to Washington with a recommendation for approval.

Pelzer Heritage Commission member Gilbert Garrett said the original application was revised with some things being added.

McGregor also announced that the next public workshop will be held on Tuesday, July 18 at 7 p.m. at the Community Building.

A meeting with state and county officials about the Master Plan for Pelzer will be held July 20 at 10 a.m., McGregor said.

Council went into an executive session to discuss personnel and receive legal advice. The executive session lasted approximately 20 minutes.

At the beginning of the meeting, Pelzer resident Jimmy Harrison opened with a prayer for the town.

During public comments Harrison praised the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department for “working hard to get our people safe.” Harrison also asked for help in addressing a situation on Green Street. Harrison said he will be going to Charlotte next week to meet with doctors about his health.

Pelzer Town Council also approved final reading on the 2017-18 budget in a special called meeting held Saturday, July 1.