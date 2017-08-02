Party in the Park moves to new location, offers music, fun and fireworks – Jake Bartley Band

The Party in the Park event will be this Saturday, August 5 on the ballfields located behind Town Hall in downtown Williamston. The Jake Bartley Band will headline entertainment which will also feature two other bands. Admission is free and gates will open at 5 p.m. There will be food vendors and beverages, a family fun zone with inflatables and fireworks following the show.

Entertainment schedule is Clay Page at 6 p.m., James Radford at 7 p.m. and The Jake Bartley Band at 8:30.

Jake Bartley is a talented singer/songwriter/guitarist from Greenwood. As a teen, Jake cut his teeth emulating Soul and R.&B tunes as a performer in his fathers band, “Hack Bartley and Shuffle.” Bartley toured the Country with the Swingin’ Medallions (Double Shot of my Baby’s Love) for seven years as their lead vocalist/guitarist and more recently teamed up with some of the area’s top musicians to form The Jake Bartley Band.

One of those talented musician is Andrew Crawford of Williamston.



Crawford traveled and played on the road with Grammy winning artist Randy Kohrs and multiple Grammy winner Jim Lauderdale. He has performed with artists including Dierks Bentley, Ricky Skaggs, and Vince Gill and others. Crawford has performed on national television broadcasts multiple times including the Rachael Ray Show, the Today Show, and on the Grand Ole Opry. He is now off the road and back in Williamston, teaching guitar full time.

The Jake Bartley Band includes: Jake Bartley, lead vocals; Andrew Crawford, lead guitar; Aaron Bowen, keyboard; Bill Christmas, saxophone; Matt Miller, bass and Tyler McCutcheon on drums.

Ronald Radford is also making a name for himself. Being the son of two time Grammy nominated country guitar player, Ronald Radford, it hasn’t been easy.

James grew up watching his father play guitar and follow his dream of being a full-time musician but through playing lots of shows, bending strings and recording his first CD, he has managed to gain the respect of many people that love and respect his Dad as a musician and friends all over the US.

Radford is on the road playing 4-5 shows per week anywhere from the upstate of South Carolina to any of the surrounding states in the Southeast. He and his band have made a point of having high energy guitar driven shows while still staying close to their traditional country music roots.

“We play everything from Haggard and Jones to some of the newest Top 40 radio hits of today,” Radford says on his website. “We love traditional country music but also understand a lot of our fans love the newer stuff so we try to play a little bit of everything for everyone!”

Clay Page has been playing live shows since the age of fourteen. At twenty-three he can be found all over the southeast making noise in your favorite venues. His heart is in writing and his originals can be found on iTunes and on his three albums: “Out in the Woods,” “Homemade,” and “Replay.”

His singles, “Country Song” and “For the Rest of My Days” were released in the latter parts of 2016. Page has been recognized by some of the top leading industry professionals for his writing and continues to write daily.

The family fun oriented event is being sponsored by The Town of Williamston, TRZ Management, the Palmetto Business Association and the Palmetto Area Arts Council.

Fireworks are being sponsored by The Palmetto Business Association, All About Fabrics and Gray Mortuary.