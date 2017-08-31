Celebrate Anderson Family Fun and Free

Anderson County’s annual Labor Day celebration, Celebrate Anderson will take place on Sunday, September 3rd.
This year residents and visitors attending the 19th annual Celebrate Anderson will enjoy a free outdoor concert featuring Sara Evans and a patriotic fireworks finale!
For a second year, Celebrate Anderson offers a family fun area filled with activities for children and the young at heart. Celebrate Anderson’s Family Fun area will be free and open to the public on the front lawn of the Civic Center from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
“The best place to be this Labor Day weekend is your hometown,” said Anderson County Council Chairman Tommy Dunn.
The Celebrate Anderson sponsors are excited to welcome TL Hanna Jazz Band, hometown artist Eli Rhodes (Starr, SC), and special guest, country artist Sara Evans.
Celebrate Anderson is sponsored by Anderson County and its corporate/community sponsors; a Labor Day celebration of community filled with music and memories that ends with a 17-minute fireworks extravaganza.
The event is FREE and open to the public.
Gates will open at 5:00 p.m. and performances will begin at 5:30 p.m.
*Concessions will be available for purchase.
**No coolers, tents, or pets, please.
