Celebrate Anderson Family Fun and Free

“The best place to be this Labor Day weekend is your hometown,” said Anderson County Council Chairman Tommy Dunn.

The Celebrate Anderson sponsors are excited to welcome TL Hanna Jazz Band, hometown artist Eli Rhodes (Starr, SC), and special guest, country artist Sara Evans.

Celebrate Anderson is sponsored by Anderson County and its corporate/community sponsors; a Labor Day celebration of community filled with music and memories that ends with a 17-minute fireworks extravaganza.

The event is FREE and open to the public.

Gates will open at 5:00 p.m. and performances will begin at 5:30 p.m.

*Concessions will be available for purchase.

**No coolers, tents, or pets, please.