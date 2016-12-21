The Journal

VERNON WALLACE, DEBBIE McDONALD, VIRGINIA PRITCHARD, DANNY LEE HAWKINS, RACHEL GLENN, SUE JONES, D.L. BUNDRICK, LARRY MOORE SR., RHONDA JEANETTE TILLEMA

VERNON WALLACE

WILLIAMSTON – Eugene Vernon Wallace, 75, husband of Jimmie Keeler Wallace, died Tuesday, December 13, 2016 at his home.

Born in Chester, he was a son of the late Eugene “Bud” and Bertha Kee Wallace. He was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church where he formerly served as chairman of the deacons.

Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Chris Burgess of Williamston; brothers, Bobby Jo Wallace of Travelers Rest and Daniel “Dan” Wallace of Easley; grandchildren, Matthew and Michaela Burgess.

He was predeceased by a son, Mark Eugene Wallace and sisters, Nancy Wallace and Frances Revels.

Visitation was from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 16, at Macedonia Baptist Church.

The service followed at 2:00 p.m. at the church with burial in the church cemetery.

The family members are at their respective homes.

Gray Mortuary, Pelzer

Condolences: www.graymortuary.com

DEBBIE McDONALD

Debbie Sharon McKee McDonald, 59, of Pelzer, died Tuesday, December 13, 2016 at her home.

Born in Anderson County, she was a daughter of Sara Elizabeth Cox Timms and the late Jimmy Lee McKee. She was employed with Hardee’s in Piedmont.

In addition to her mother of Honea Path, she is survived by daughters, Serena Gilmer McAlister of Pendleton, Regina Cummings of Anderson and Jessica Cummings of Belton; son, D.J. Cummings of Pendleton; sisters, Sandra Posey and Judy Freeman, both of Honea Path; twin brother, David McKee of Belton; brother, Ronnie McKee of Piedmont; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

VIRGINIA PRITCHARD

Virginia Pritchard, nee Arrocha, 78, of Modesto, CA, widow of the late James Earl Pritchard, died Friday, December 16, 2016.

Born in Colón, Panama, she was a daughter of the late Rojela Arrocha.

She is survived by daughters, Maritza Henderson and Joyce Pritchard, both of CA, Anna Wallace of TX, Elizabeth Kolling of ND, and Nancy Sisk of SC; sons, James, John and Stanly Pritchard, all of CA; sister, Xenia Arrocha of Panama; brother, Alejandro Arrocha of Panama; 17 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in California.

DANNY LEE HAWKINS

Danny Lee Hawkins, 66, of Anderson, husband of Kathy Patterson Hawkins, died Thursday, December 15, 2016 at the Rainey Hospice House.

Born in Honea Path, he was the son of Robert Lee Hawkins and the late Trudie Ann Hawkins.

He was Assistant Dean of Education at Anderson University and served on the Anderson School District #2 School Board. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Belton.

Survivors including his wife and father are, two daughters, Dana Atkins of Franklin, TN and Tara Evans of Anderson; six grandchildren; and sister, Debbie Adkins of Piedmont.

A memorial service was held Saturday, December 17 at First Baptist Church of Belton.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.

RACHEL GLENN

Rachel Kelly Glenn, 81, of Piedmont, wife of Thomas Jerry Glenn, died Saturday, December 17, 2016.

Born in Pelzer, she was a daughter of the late Cebern Bayliss and Gladys Jordan Kelly. She was formerly employed with Greenville Linen and a member of Piedmont Heights Baptist Church.

In addition to her husband of Piedmont, she is survived by sister, Willene Peterson of Winnsboro.

A service was held Wednesday, December 21, at Greenville Memorial Gardens in the Mausoleum Chapel.

Memorials may be made to Shriners Childrens Hospital, 950 W. Faris Rd., Greenville, SC 29605.

SUE JONES

Sue Ellen Hicks Jones, 83, of Greenville, widow of Kenneth Preston Jones, died Thursday, December 15, 2016.

Born in Greenville, she was a daughter of the late Oscar and Stella Tripp Hicks. She was a member of Augusta Road Church of Christ.

Survivors include daughter, Jan Wise of Gastonia, NC; sons, Gary Jones of Greenville, Mark Jones of Piedmont; Kevin Jones of Suwanee, GA; sisters, Martha H. Moon of Greenville and Willie Maddox of Piedmont; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren.

Funeral service was held Sunday, December 18, at Holland Park Church of Christ.

Burial was held Monday at Greenville Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to Southeastern McCall Hospice House, 1836 West Georgia Road, Simpsonville, SC 29680.

D.L. BUNDRICK

Daniel Luther Bundrick, 89, of Powdersville, died Saturday, December 17, 2016.

He is survived by his wife Mozelle; daughters, Martha Lemond of Alpharetta, GA and Mary of Columbia; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

He retired from Mutual Home Stores of Greenville and was a member of Siloam Baptist Church.

Funeral service was held Dec. 20 at Siloam Baptist Church.

LARRY MOORE, SR.

Larry Thomas Moore, Sr., 70, of Easley, died Monday, December 19, 2016.

Born in Piedmont, he was a son of the late Thomas Franklin and Ressie Mae Saxton Moore.

Survivors include daughters, Nikki Freeman of Easley and Patty Wright of Piedmont; son, Tom Moore of Greenville; sister, Pat Williams of Piedmont; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, December 22, at Agape Baptist Church, 198 New Cut Road, Piedmont.

RHONDA JEANETTE TILLEMA

Rhonda Jeanette Tillema, 66, of Piedmont, died Thursday, December 15, 2016.

Born in Rensselaer, IN, she was a daughter of the late Henry and Lottie Tillema.

She is survived by a sister, Darlene Tillema of the home.

Funeral service was held Tuesday, Dec. 20 at Edgewood Church of Christ. Burial followed in Greenville Memorial Gardens.