    Occupants rescued – single vehicle accident

    By
    The Journal
    -
    0
    135

    Powdersville firefighters work at the scene of a single car accident Monday afternoon. Firefighters and Pelzer EMS had to cut the two occupants from the wreckage. The car ran off Piedmont Road and struck two trees. The two were rushed to Greenville Memorial Hospital. (Photo by David Rogers)

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR