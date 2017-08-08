Powdersville firefighters work at the scene of a single car accident Monday afternoon. Firefighters and Pelzer EMS had to cut the two occupants from the wreckage. The car ran off Piedmont Road and struck two trees. The two were rushed to Greenville Memorial Hospital. (Photo by David Rogers)
Occupants rescued – single vehicle accident
The Journal -
