Books open for West Pelzer election

The Town of West Pelzer general election will be held on Tuesday, November 7. Two council seats are up for election.

Citizens desiring to be candidates for one of the offices may file at the West Pelzer Town Hall, 3 Hindman Street in West Pelzer. Books opened for filing August 1 and will remain open during regular business hours until August 18, 2017 at noon. The filing fee for the office of council is $25. This is a non-partisan election, and no party affiliation shall be placed on the ballot.



The polling place for this election is West Pelzer Elementary School, 10 W Stewart Street West Pelzer, South Carolina 29669.

People desiring to vote in the upcoming election must be registered by October 7, 2017. To register, one must contact the Anderson County Board of Voter Registration.

The polls shall open at 7:00am on Election Day and close at 7:00pm.

In the event of a tie vote a run-off will be held two weeks after the election on Tuesday, November 21, 2017.