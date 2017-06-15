Obituaries Week of June 14, 2017

WILLIAM J. ‘BILL’ LOCKABY, HELEN LOLLIS, ERNEST SPEARMAN

WILLIAM J. ‘BILL’ LOCKABY

William J. “Bill” Lockaby, Jr., 91 of Pickens, husband of the late Margaret Kelly Lockaby, died Monday, June 5, 2017.

Born in Greenville, he was the son of the late William Jasper, Sr. and Mattie Ellison Lockaby.

Rev. Lockaby retired from Second Baptist Church in Shelby, NC and was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II. He was a member of Northside Baptist Church.

He is survived by three sons, Charles Lockaby of Pickens, Rev. Dr. Gene Lockaby of Travelers Rest, and Steve Lockaby of Greenville; six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and sisters, Mary Alice Cooley of Williamston and Sue Frances Shaw of Anderson.

Funeral service was held Friday, June 9 in the Northwest Chapel of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home. Burial followed in Liberty Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to Cottingham Hospice, 390 Keowee School Rd., Seneca, SC 29672.

HELEN LOLLIS

Helen Eaton Lollis, 82, of Simpsonville, died June 11, 2017 at Southern Oaks Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, Piedmont.

Born December 3, 1934, she was the daughter of the late John Robert and Montine Gee Eaton. She retired from Union Carbide/BP Amoco, and was a member of Five Forks Baptist Church.

Surviving are a son, Johnny Lollis of Greenville; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband Raymond Lollis.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Gray Mortuary, Pelzer.

The funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 18th, in the mortuary chapel with burial following at Greenville Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to Five Forks Baptist Church, 112 Batesville Rd., Simpsonville SC 29681.

ERNEST SPEARMAN

Ernest Harley Spearman, 80, of Williamston, died Monday, June 12, 2017 at his home.

Born in Pickens County, he was a son of the late Harley Glenn and Bertha Presley Spearman.

He was owner operator of Highway 88 Boatyard and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

He is survived by his wife, Catherine Thomas Spearman; son, Harley Spearman, Jr. of Central; step-daughter, Lorrie Ann West of Powdersville; one granddaughter; and two great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 15 in the Chapel of The McDougald Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.