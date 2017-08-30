Obituaries Week of August 30, 2017

BRITTANY FOWLER, BARRY EATON, JAMES HUBERT MCCONNELL, CHUCK SPEARMAN, SARA JANE PATTON BRATCHER, SARA LEE MURPHY WILLIAMS, CLAUDIA PRESSLEY, JANICE HAMMOND, BARBARA STEWART, DAVID A. BARRETT

BRITTANY FOWLER

WILLIAMSTON – Brittany Jan Lufkin Fowler, 30, wife of Corey Steven Fowler, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, August 28, 2017, following a courageous five-year battle with breast cancer.

Born in Anderson, she was the daughter of Eugen Robert “Gene” and Jan Bernice Elgin Lufkin of Williamston. She was employed with Honea Path Animal Hospital and a member of Beaverdam Baptist Church. Brittany was a graduate of Palmetto High School where she played basketball, softball, volleyball and ran track. She also earned an Associate’s degree as a veterinarian assistant.

In addition to her husband and parents, she is survived by her brother, Tyler Lufkin of Greenwood.

She was predeceased by grandparents, Lawrence “Larry” and Joan E. Lufkin; Lee Roy and Leona “Bill” Elgin as well as Corey’s grandparents, George Howard Fowler and Shirley Ruth Martin; Rev. Joe and Mary Ann Carter.

Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, September 1, at Gray Mortuary, Pelzer.

The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 2, at Beaverdam Baptist Church with Rev. Chris Huff, Rev. Brandon Couch and Mr. Michael Gowan officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Tyler Lufkin, Matt Epps, Matthew Craig, Josh Phillips, Trent Pinyan and Kenny Stringer.

Honorary female pallbearers will be Keri Beth Key, Jessie Kidd, Shaina Tharp, Ashley Timms Craig, Tina Yarborough and Haley Evett.

Any and all memorial horse riders need to be at the home, 201 Lufkin Drive in Williamston, and ready to ride no later than 12:45 p.m. Saturday to lead the horse and wagon procession with Brittany and Corey to the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Beaverdam Baptist Church, 1904 Beaverdam Road, Williamston, SC 29697.

BARRY EATON

PELZER – Barry Clayton Eaton, 48, passed away Monday, August 21, 2017.

Born in Anderson, he was the son of the late Clayton Eaton and the late Vicky Smith Eaton.

He is survived by sister and brother-in-law, Wendy and Kevin McLaughlin; niece, Emma McLaughlin; nephews, Cullen and Knox McLaughlin, all of Illinois.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

JAMES HUBERT MCCONNELL

Born on Nov. 24, 1939 in Pelzer, SC, he passed away at Life Care Center in Aurora, CO on August 11, 2017.

He was the son of the late Charlie Jackson and Violet Lee McConnell Sr.

He graduated from Palmetto High School in 1958. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara; parents; stepdaughter, Candace Romine; four brothers and two sisters.

Surviving are step-children, Kathy (Tom) Dolan, Sharon (John) Aldrich, Tyler (Deborah) Myers and Patti Myers; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two brothers, Henry McConnell of Williamston and Jack McConnell of Pelzer.

Memorial contributions can be made to Denver Hospice, 501 S. Cherry St., Denver, CO, 80246.

CHUCK SPEARMAN

Chuck Devane Spearman, 49, of Seneca, died Saturday, August 26, 2017 at the Cottingham Hospice House.

A native of Oconee County, he was the son of John Andrew and Frances Ellen Smith Spearman of Westminster.

He was a Senior Controls Engineer II with Borg Warner in Seneca and was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church in Seneca.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Surviving in addition to his parents are his wife, Emily Shirkey Spearman; daughter, Montez Spearman of the home; two sons, Jonathan Spearman of Seneca and Jakob Spearman of the home; brother, Rev. Mark Spearman of Pelzer; and sisters, Lisa Driver of Belton, and Renee Spearman of Seneca.

Funeral service was held August 29 at Hopewell Baptist Church. Burial was in Heritage Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to Kindred Hospice, 15 Brendan Way Suite 100, Greenville, SC 29615.

SARA JANE PATTON BRATCHER

Sara Jane Patton Bratcher, 81, widow of Marvin L. Bratcher of Belton, died Saturday, August 26, 2017 at AnMed Health Medical Center.

Born in Anderson County, she was the daughter of the late Danial C. and Girley Thompson Patterson.

She was a member of Bethany Baptist Church.

Surviving are son, Keith Bratcher of Belton; daughter, Patricia McClain of Belton; sister, Virginia Rogers of Williamston; and four grandchildren.

Funeral service was held Tuesday at Bethany Baptist Church.

Burial followed at Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery.

SARA LEE MURPHY WILLIAMS

Sara Lee Murphy Williams, age 91, of Williamston, passed away at the Rainey Hospice House on Sunday, August 27, 2017. Born in Anderson County on September 2, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Dolphus Newton Murphy and the late Bessie Lee Hiott Murphy. She was the loving and devoted wife of the late Carl S. Williams until his death in 1998. Mrs. Williams was retired from Kendall Mills, and was the owner of Sara Lee Beauty Shop where she was a cosmetologist. She was a member of Whitefield Baptist Church

Survivors include two sons, Larry Gene Williams and his wife, Kathy Lee, of Greenville and Jimmy “Woody” Carl Williams and his wife, Pat, of Anderson; six grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and twelve great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and her husband, Carl, Mrs. Williams was preceded in death by a brother, Waymon Murphy; and three sisters, Lois Turner, Mary Alice Raszoski, and Frances Dease.

The funeral service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Sara Lee Williams was held on Wednesday, August 30, 2017, at 2 p.m. at the Chapel of The McDougald Funeral Home, with Reverend Dr. Ron Fousek officiating. Private interment will be held later at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The family received friends at The McDougald Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 30, 2017, from 12 p.m. until 1:30 p.m.

The family suggests contributions in memory of Sara Lee may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

A message of condolence may be sent by visiting www.mcdougaldfuneralhome.com. THE McDOUGALD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, Anderson, SC.

CLAUDIA PRESSLEY

WILLIAMSTON – Claudia Elizabeth Wisham Pressley, 70, widow of William Mose Pressley, Sr., passed away Monday, August 28, 2017.

Born in Spartanburg, she was a daughter of the late Daniel Eric and Eva Bell Wade Wisham.

Survivors include daughter, Mary Jayne Hedden of the home; sons, William Mose Pressley, Jr. of Piedmont, Pete Pressley and Charles Pressley, both of Pelzer; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren.

She was the last member of her immediate family.

A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, August 31, at Gray Mortuary Chapel, Pelzer with visitation following.

JANICE HAMMOND

Janice Elizabeth Williams Hammond, 77, of Marion, NC, wife of the late John Gary Hammond, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 28, 2017 after a long battle with lung disease.

Born in Williamston, she was a daughter of the late Otto and Ruth Vermillion Williams. She retired from Mt. Vernon Mills and she was a baptist.

She is survived by daughter, Diane Gunter of Marion, NC; son, Toby Hammond of Blythewood, SC; sister, Judy Frasier of Williamston; six grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 6:00 to 7:30 pm Wednesday, August 30, at Gray Mortuary, Pelzer.

The service will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, August 31, in the mortuary chapel. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

BARBARA STEWART

Barbara Ann Farmer Stewart, 76, of Pelzer, wife of Boyd Roger Dale Stewart, died Monday, August 28, 2017.

Born in Pelzer, she was a daughter of the late Dewey Lee Farmer, Sr. and Jennie Ruth Jordan. She was a member of Ware Place Church of God.

She is survived by daughters, Melinda Young of Simpsonville and Virginia Sue Wardlaw of Pelzer; son, Roger Stewart of Simpsonville; sisters, Maryland Farmer of Greenville, Abbie Louise Eaton of Piedmont and Loretta Andrews of Williamston; brother, Dewey Lee Farmer, Jr. of Williamston; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren.

The service will be held at 2:00 pm Thursday, August 31, in the mortuary chapel. Burial will be at Greenville Memorial Gardens.

DAVID A. BARRETT

David Ansel Barrett, 69, of Greenville, died August 25, 2017.

Born in Greenville, he was the son of the late Charles Ansel and Lucille Ivey Barrett Hughes.

He was a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran of Vietnam.

He was an engineer and was a member of the Church of Christ.

Surviving are his wife, Kay Burns Barrett, of the home; two daughters, Dawn Pressley of Simpsonville and Cam Gregory of Piedmont; three grandsons; two sisters, Pam Hayes and Susie Hix; and two brothers, Terry Barrett and Jimmy Hughes.

Graveside services will be held Friday, Sept. 1 at 3 p.m. in the Pavilion of MJ “Dolly” Cooper Veterans Cemetery in Anderson.

Memorials may be made to the Washington Center, in care of Syble Hendrick, in memory of David Barrett, 2 Betty Spencer Drive, Greenville, SC 29607.