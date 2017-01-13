  • Online Edition

    • Read The Journal Online!

  • News Archive

  • Shop Online

    • Check the latest sale papers for your local stores . . More »
    • ERS/Radio Shack Football Special 32 inch RCA HDTV only $199!

  • SCPA AD

rezdadbf642-9e33-4b9f-ba54-652a2bd6fb65

Moore Road accident

Black ice may have been responsible for this accident on Moore Road on Sunday night. Wren firefighters closed off the road and asked for sand trucks. No one was injured in the Read More »

rez1db8b670-5aa7-4e98-9577-624b0a720843

Snow and ice north of I-85 lead to several accidents

Snow and ice covered roads north of I-85 lead to several accidents late Saturday night. One was on  Bagwell Road off SC 8 while there were others nearby by. There were no Read More »

rez7ddd84ff-e7ef-491f-a058-e4f79d3bbb2b

Old River Road accident

Wren firefighters work at the scene of a single car accident Saturday night on Old  River Road. The driver was uninsured after the car he was driving left the roadway and struck Read More »

rez0a1c838b-7111-4035-bdd9-59e0d5131d17

Single vehicle accident

Wren firefighters work to remove limbs from a tree as Pelzer EMS paramedics work with the injured of a single car accident. The car ran off I-85 north of SC 8. Two Read More »

Woodmont High to induct five into Athletic Hall of Fame

January 13, 2017   The Journal

The Woodmont High School Athletic Hall of Fame will be honoring the 4th class in the Athletic Hall of Fame during the home basketball game with J. L. Mann High School on Frid. Jan. 20. The five inductees in this year’s class (Class of 2016) are Shane Godfrey, Ricky McCombs, Michael Sanders, Sandy Cash, and Cindy Cash. The start time for the double-header of games is 6 pm.

Read More >>>

Former Clemson player proud of the Tigers

January 11, 2017   The Journal

National Champions

By Stan Welch – Monday night marked the first National Championship the Clemson Tigers had won in thirty five years. But for one Williamston resident, memories of Clemson football go back much farther than that.

Donnie Bunton, 81, watched every minute of Monday’s game with Alabama. He had lots of thoughts about the game, but he also had bowl memories of his own. In 1957, Bunton was the center and linebacker on a Clemson Tigers team that traveled to the Orange Bowl, where they were defeated by a squad all the way from Colorado.

Read More >>>

Town council updated on projects, approves changes in municipal center use

January 11, 2017   The Journal

By David Meade

During their first meeting of the New Year, Williamston Town Council heard reports from Envision Williamston on several grant related projects and approved several resolutions including one amending the fee schedule and rules for usage of the Municipal Center, allowing alcohol to be served during private events.

Envision Williamston Executive Director Sonya Crandall reported that a Palmetto Pride Grant will support a HOWDY clean-up day and three new “Adopt a Rest Stop” locations in town. Anderson County Accommodations Tax (ATAX) funding will be used for marketing the town’s 2017 Season of Events in Mineral Spring Park, Crandall said.

Read More >>>

Pelzer officials urged to begin deciding what services the town wants

January 11, 2017   The Journal

By David Meade

During their first meeting of 2017, Pelzer Town Council was urged to begin deciding services they want to provide and heard that a new non-profit has been established to save the hospital building. Council heard comments from two citizens, one with questions about an increase or decrease in water bills and whether there may be a service fee and another with concerns about taxes.

Jimmy Harrison, a resident of Parker Street expressed concerns about possible taxes on cars and boats, as well as property. “People have a hard time paying their water bills,” Harrison said, adding that some will have to choose between medication and bills if the town has taxes.

Read More >>>

SCDOT looking at I-85 corridor management

January 11, 2017   The Journal

By Stan Welch

Armed with maps and videos and story boards, a squad of SCDOT personnel set up shop at the Powdersville High School Tuesday afternoon, seeking public input on their concerns with current traffic conditions and operations along I-85, as well as their suggestions for improvement.

The phase of seeking public information is an expansion of a previous traffic study along White Horse Road in Greenville County. Rocque Kneece, one of several engineers on hand, said that the original study was very productive and helpful, leading to DOT’s decision to expand it to the stretch of interstate in Greenville and Anderson counties. Thus, the I-85 Corridor Management Plan is being born.

Read More >>>

Williamston Police Report

January 11, 2017   The Journal

Williamston Police Officers investigated the following incidents:

Jan. 3 – Gina Dawn Ricks, 43, 502B Garren Rd., Belton was placed on trespass notice for 526 West Main St. after Williamston Police Officers were dispatched to Dollar General, 526 West Main St., in reference to a suspicious person. Sgt. L. E. Mulz investigated.

Jan. 3 – Shaun David Bell, 37, 412 Old River Rd., Pelzer was arrested for outstanding warrant by PPP. He was taken into custody and transported to ACDC. R. Drennon, F. Eugene investigated.

Read More >>>

Anderson County Sheriff’s Report

January 11, 2017   The Journal

Anderson County Sheriff’s Deputies investigated the following:

EASLEY

Jan. 9 – J.T. Bowers responded to 100 Nellstone Court, where Keith Wilson reported that someone had entered his pickup truck and stolen a Glock 19 and a Stihl chainsaw. The loss was set at $1000.

PELZER

Jan. 6 – J.T. Smith responded to the 7-11 Convenience Store at the corner of Midway Road and Hwy. 8, where Evan Cabaniss reported that he had left his 2005 GMC Yukon at the pumps, filling up while he went inside to purchase some food. He looked out the window and saw a white male get in his vehicle and drive off. He gave chase and saw the vehicle turn left onto Midway Road. Store video confirmed his story. The loss was estimated at $10,000.

Read More >>>

Obituaries, Week of January 11, 2017

January 11, 2017   The Journal

ALBERTA JOHNSON, FRANCES HOLDER, MARY JO KAY WILSON, GAYNELL FIELDS BROOKS, SUSIE NABORS, VIOLA MOORE, VIOLA MOORE, STAN WARD, OLETHA WILLIAMS, JOYCE MCCULLOUGH, GRADY ALLEN, WANDA PRITCHETT

Read More >>>

Williamston Council meeting Jan. 9

January 09, 2017   The Journal

Williamston Town Council will meet Monday, Jan. 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the Williamston Municipal Center. Agenda items include: Presentations including regular monthly reports, Deck the Halls Christmas Tree awards presented by Envision Williamston.

New business includes entertaining a request for use of the banquet rooms and gym by the Palmetto Cheer Team; Securing Fireworks display date; Appointment of a Planning Commission member; Resolution to purchase water meters; ARC Grant Request by Envision Williamston; Resolution to recognize and honor the Palmetto Girls Cross Country Team State Champions; Resolution amending fees and rules for using the Municipal Center.

Also First reading on an amendment to the town zoning ordinance; First reading on an ordinance amending regulations of events in public places; Appointment of Facade Improvement Steering Committee; Appointment of Main Street Challenge Selection Committee; Appointment of Mayor Pro Tem.

An executive session for legal advice concerning a potential transfer of real property is also on the agenda. A reception for the Mayor and Council will be held following the meeting.

Read More >>>

Pelzer Town Council to meet Jan. 10

January 09, 2017   The Journal

Pelzer Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10 at the Pelzer Community Building. Agenda items include:

OLD BUSINESS – Update on Phase II Sewer Project Update; Update on joint sewer committee with W. Pelzer
Udates on setting a Municipal Tax Base, Jimmy King and Skip Watkins ; MASC Grant, Hwy. 8 w/ West Pelzer – Accept $2500 Consultant Contract
NEW BUSINESS – Council to set 2017 calendar for monthly meetings.
INFORMATION – Party Interested in renting Pelzer Gym, Adjourn

Read More >>>

SCDOT I-85 corridor management meeting Jan. 10 in Powdersville

January 09, 2017   The Journal

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) has scheduled two public information meetings concerning the development of an Interstate 85 Corridor Management Plan. Two segments of I-85 will be considered totaling approximately 23 miles – from US 29 (Exit 34) in Anderson County to US 25 (Exit 44) in Greenville County and from SC 129 (Exit 68) to just beyond Gossett Road, S-57 (Exit 80) in Spartanburg County

The first meeting will be Tuesday, Jan. 10, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Powdersville High School Cafeteria, 145 Hood Road, Greenville, and will focus on the segment of I-85 in Anderson and Greenville Counties. The second meeting will be Thursday, Jan. 12, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Oakland Elementary School Cafeteria, 151 Mud Creek Road, Inman, and will focus on the segment of I-85 in Spartanburg County.

Read More >>>

News Week of Jan. 4, 2017

January 09, 2017   The Journal

News Week of Jan. 4, 2017

Read More >>>

Moore Road accident

January 09, 2017   The Journal
rezdadbf642-9e33-4b9f-ba54-652a2bd6fb65

Black ice may have been responsible for this accident on Moore Road on Sunday night. Wren firefighters closed off the road and asked for sand trucks. No one was injured in the wreck. The road was temporary closed between SC 81 and Roper Road. (Photo by David Rogers)

Read More >>>

Snow and ice north of I-85 lead to several accidents

January 09, 2017   The Journal
rez1db8b670-5aa7-4e98-9577-624b0a720843

Snow and ice covered roads north of I-85 lead to several accidents late Saturday night. One was on  Bagwell Road off SC 8 while there were others nearby by. There were no injuries reported in any of them. (Photo by David Rogers)

Read More >>>

Old River Road accident

January 09, 2017   The Journal
rez7ddd84ff-e7ef-491f-a058-e4f79d3bbb2b

Wren firefighters work at the scene of a single car accident Saturday night on Old  River Road. The driver was uninsured after the car he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. Pelzer EMS responded but did not transport. (Photo by David Rogers)

Read More >>>
« Older posts

  • AD SPECIAL 3

  • AD SPECIAL 2

Please visit WilliamstonJournal.com and TheJournalOnline.com