The Journal

And new meeting schedule

By David Meade – Members of the Palmetto Business Association (PBA) began the year with a membership luncheon at Williamston Town Hall Tuesday. 2017 PBA President Blake Sanders welcomed approximately 25 business and community leaders and laid out plans for a revamped meeting and event schedule and other member incentives.

According to Sanders, PBA board members came up with a 2017 calendar of events that alternates a Toast and Topics breakfast meeting and a Business after Hours eventing meeting every other month with regular membership meetings. The meeting events will continue to be held on the third Tuesday of each month, however breakfast meetings will be held at 8 a.m., while after hours meetings will be at 6 p.m. The regular membership meetings will remain at 12 noon.