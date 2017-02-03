  • Online Edition

    • The Journal Online Edition is being upgraded and is temporarily unavailable

  • News Archive

  • Shop Online

    • Check the latest sale papers for your local stores . . More »
    • ERS/Radio Shack Football Special 32 inch RCA HDTV only $199!

  • SCPA AD

Three injured – Hwy. 29

Three people were injured a a three vehicle accident on Wednesday evening at the intersection of Highway 29 and Welcome Road. Whitefield firefighters had to cut the door from one of the Read More »

Palmetto High Auditorium now known as Alexander Auditorium

In memory of long time board member Fred Alexander Pictured – Anderson Disctrict One Superintendent David Havird read a proclamation honoring Fred Alexander (deceased) for his 26 years of service to Anderson Read More »

One injured – Hall Road

One person was injured Sunday in a single car accident on Hall Road. Three and Twenty firefighters assisted Pelzer EMS with patient care. The car was traveling on Hall Road off Highway Read More »

Mobile home fire

Three and Twenty firefighters along with Wren and Piercetown work to extinguish hot spots following a mobile home fire Friday night. Flames were coming from the front of the mobile home when Read More »

Mobile home fire

February 03, 2017   The Journal

Williamston firefighters make entry into a burning mobile home Thursday afternoon. When firefighters arrived flames were shooting from the end windows. The fire was quickly extinguished. West Pelzer firefighters also assisted. Medshore Ambulance Service personnel stood by as a precaution. (Photo by David Rogers)

Read More >>>

Three injured – Hwy. 29

February 02, 2017   The Journal

Three people were injured a a three vehicle accident on Wednesday evening at the intersection of Highway 29 and Welcome Road. Whitefield firefighters had to cut the door from one of the vehicles to remove the driver. Two drivers and a passenger in one of the vehicles were injured and transported by Medshore Ambulance Service. West Pelzer firefighters also assisted.

Read More >>>

School Board approves construction bid for Wren projects, names PHS auditorium

February 01, 2017   The Journal

By David Meade
The Anderson School District One Board of Trustees packed alot into their first meeting of 2017 held in the library at Palmetto High School.
Board members approved a construction bid for Wren projects, adopted the 2017-18 school calendar, renewed the superintendent’s contract, recommended a new trustee member.
They also announced that the Palmetto High Auditorium will be named in honor of long time Board Chairman Fred Alexander, who died in November.

Read More >>>

Palmetto High Auditorium now known as Alexander Auditorium

February 01, 2017   The Journal

In memory of long time board member Fred Alexander
Pictured – Anderson Disctrict One Superintendent David Havird read a proclamation honoring Fred Alexander (deceased) for his 26 years of service to Anderson School District One and the District One Board of Trustees. A presentation to family members included a framed photo of Alexander, a copy of the proclamation and a special State House resolution presented by House District 10 Rep. Joshua Putnam. Family members present for the program included (l-r) children Barry Alexander, Rhonda Hightower and Randy Alexander and wife Wanda.

Read More >>>

Coal ash removal trucks to use secondary route

February 01, 2017   The Journal

Hwy. 8 to I-85Due to SCDOT construction on Hwy. 25, outbound Waste Management trucks leaving the W.S. Lee Steam Station enroute to a landfill in Georgia will be using a secondary route on Hwy. 8 for the next several weeks.
The route, which was used in August, will take the Waste Management trucks hauling coal ash from the Lee Steam site to Homer Georgia through Pelzer and West Pelzer on Hwy. 8.

Read More >>>

Public invited for input on Northeast County Plan

February 01, 2017   The Journal

For Powdersville AreaBy Stan Welch
District Six Councilman Ken Waters will host a public meeting on Monday, February 13 at the Powdersville Library to begin the process of formulating the Northeast County Area Plan (NECAP).
The meeting is a reflection of the extraordinary rate of growth in that part of the county, a rate that County Planning Director Michael Forman says requires additional effort and preparation.

Read More >>>

Senator Scott on Black History Month

February 01, 2017   The Journal

Senator Tim Scott on
Black History MonthWashington – U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) released the following statement celebrating the beginning of Black History Month.
“From Benjamin Banneker to Martin Luther King, Jr., and Muddy Waters to Stevie Wonder, black Americans have contributed immensely to the history, story, and very soul of our nation. That journey has often been faced with hardships, but has also produced some amazing results.

Read More >>>

Officials meet with public to discuss Kinder Morgan spill

February 01, 2017   The Journal

By Stan Welch
Approximately one hundred and twenty five area residents joined county and DHEC officials at the Cedar Grove Elementary School Tuesday night for an update on the Plantation Pipeline cleanup efforts.
County Council members Ray Graham (D3), Cindy Wilson (D7) and Chairman Tommy Dunn (D5) were joined by a handful of DHEC engineers and staffers. No representatives of Kinder Morgan were present at the meeting,

Read More >>>

SCDOT project info now available online

February 01, 2017   The Journal

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) has released another step to make the agency transparent and accountable, while at the same time providing a user-friendly and convenient way for the public to view the progress of highway and bridge projects.

Read More >>>

Around the County . . .

February 01, 2017   The Journal

Anderson County Public Works reported the following projects underway:
Development Standards
? UPCOMING MEETINGS:
§  Anderson County Citizens Advisory Committee will meet on Wednesday February 1, 2017 at 6:30PM to hear the following;
§  Special Exception Application to allow for the construction of a new 11,000 athletic facility at BHP, Honea Path-, District 3

Read More >>>

Anderson County Sheriff’s Report

February 01, 2017   The Journal

Anderson County Sheriff’s Deputies investigated the following incident:
UPDATE – A wanted suspect ,James Thaddeus Robinson, was taken into custody early Tuesday morning, January 24.  He was seen about 3:50am that morning in a red Ford Fusion on E. River Street in Anderson.  The vehicle displayed an improper tag.  Deputies attempted a traffic stop but Robinson fled the scene. 

Read More >>>

Obituaries Week of February 1, 2017

February 01, 2017   The Journal

EVELYN TOLLISON, LINDA KNIGHT, JAMES BELL, PEGGY GRAY, MARION S. GILBERT, EUGENE CAREY JR., BARRY DEOLAND GILES, CATHY IVESTER, GIRTRUE JACKSON, TERRY SMITH, GRACE EPPS, WILLIAM ‘BILL’ JENNINGS WOODSON, CLEO LOOPER

Read More >>>

One injured – Hall Road

January 31, 2017   The Journal

One person was injured Sunday in a single car accident on Hall Road. Three and Twenty firefighters assisted Pelzer EMS with patient care. The car was traveling on Hall Road off Highway 8 when it left the roadway and struck a tree. The driver was taken to an area hospital by EMS. (Photo by David Rogers)

Read More >>>

Mobile home fire

January 31, 2017   The Journal

Three and Twenty firefighters along with Wren and Piercetown work to extinguish hot spots following a mobile home fire Friday night. Flames were coming from the front of the mobile home when firefighters arrived. The home was vacant and was a total loss. Pelzer EMS stood by as a precaution until firefighters had the fire extinguished. (Photo by David Rogers)

Read More >>>

Vehicles total loss – Hwy 86

January 26, 2017   The Journal

Wren firefighters work at the scene of an accident on Wednesday afternoon. A pickup truck rear ended another vehicle on Highway 86 near Blythwood Drive. Both vehicles were a total loss but no one was injured. Traffic was backed up in both directions until the wreckage was cleared. (Photo by David Rogers)

Read More >>>
« Older posts
  • Error, no group ID set! Check your syntax!

  • AD SPECIAL 2

Please visit WilliamstonJournal.com and TheJournalOnline.com