  • Online Edition

    • Read The Journal Online!

  • News Archive

  • Shop Online

    • Check the latest sale papers for your local stores . . More »
    • ERS/Radio Shack Football Special 32 inch RCA HDTV only $199!

  • SCPA AD

pelzerpalletres

Pallet removal underway at Pelzer mill property

By David Meade/Stan Welch Residents of the lower mill village in Pelzer will be glad to know that work has officially begun to remove a great eyesore and what many consider to Read More »

rez899c2b52-d442-418a-ba2d-4b423e4f9090

Head-on collision

South Greenville firefighters work at the scene of a head on collision on Highway 247 Tuesday night. One vehicle overturned upon impact. One driver was taken by Greenville EMS to an area Read More »

img_1804

I-85 accident

A pickup truck rear ended a tractor trailer Monday night on I-85 near the Highway 86 exit. The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured. The driver of the pickup walked Read More »

acsofatalhamlin

Deputies investigate fatal shooting – Hamlin Road

A fatal shooting on Hamlin Road around 7:50 p.m. Saturday night was in self defense according to the woman who shot the man on her property. Jerry Wayne Sanders Jr., 37 of Read More »

rez-img_0210

One injured – Belton Hwy.

Medshore Ambulance personnel and Cheddar firefighters work with the injured driver of a pickup truck following an accident on Belton Hwy. the truck and a car collided at the intersection of Beaverdam Read More »

rez-img_0206

Accident at intersection 86 and I-85

Wren firefighters direct traffic around the scene of a two vehicle accident on Saturday night. A car and sport utility vehicle collided at the intersection of Highway 86 and I-85. (Photo by Read More »

Pallet removal underway at Pelzer mill property

January 25, 2017   The Journal
pelzerpalletres

By David Meade/Stan Welch

Residents of the lower mill village in Pelzer will be glad to know that work has officially begun to remove a great eyesore and what many consider to be a hazard, from the lower mill property.  According to Anderson County Planning Director Michael Forman Bulk Tower, a company from near Atlanta, began work on removing the pallets this week. The contract allows for thirty days to complete the removal and disposal, but Forman said he anticipates a shorter time than that. Foreman said the County and the Pelzer Heritage Commission have been working together to obtain funding for the cleanup and the County also assisted in letting the bids and awarding the contract.

Forman explained that the company can dispose of the pallets in any way that they wish, so long as the method is legal. “They can grind them, they can burn them, they can recycle them. Once they are off the site, they belong to the company.”

According to Pelzer Mills Properties LLC Chairman Larry Coker, the pallets are currently being carried by truck to the Twin Chimney Land Fill in South Greenville County. Coker said the removal of pallets from the lower mill property is a big step for the area.

Read More >>>

Tax base, police protection top of list for Pelzer council

January 25, 2017   The Journal

During Council workshop

By David Meade – During the Pelzer Town Council workshop held Tuesday, council members discussed a number of topics related to the future of the town including several grants, possible improvements, revitalization efforts and setting a millage rate to provide a base for services. Mayor Steve McGregor began the meeting reporting that the town had received several letters of support that were included in an Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) grant application that was submitted last week.

McGregor said that the towns of West Pelzer and Williamston, along with Anderson County, the Palmetto Business Association and Pelzer Heritage Commission provided letters. The $48,000 ARC grant is a Federal grant that if awarded to the town will be used to pay for a Master Plan for the Town of Pelzer. The deadline to apply for the grant was Jan. 23.

Read More >>>

West Pelzer to develop comprehensive plan

January 25, 2017   The Journal

By Stan Welch

Anderson County Planning Director Michael Forman met with the West Pelzer Planning Commission Tuesday night to introduce himself and to begin the process of helping them develop the town’s comprehensive plan.

The Town, according to Mayor Blake Sanders, is almost starting over, since the existing plan has not been updated, as required by state law, in almost twenty years. “The last time the plan was reviewed and updated was in 1998. Obviously, a lot of things have changed since then, so we have a lot of work to do. Thank goodness that the county, at the request of Councilwoman Cindy Wilson, has offered to assist us. Most towns either hire a consultant or do their own. We’re serving as a kind of guinea pig in that sense, but the plus side is tremendous for the town.”

Read More >>>

Local Cadet participates in Trump Presidential Inaugural Parade

January 25, 2017   The Journal

In The Citadel Summerall Guards

Citadel Cadet Cory Nathan Taylor of Williamston was among cadets in the Citadel Summerall Guards participating in the Presidential Inauguration Parade held in Washington Jan. 20. The Summerall Guards are a silent precision drill platoon from The Citadel. According to The Citadel website, they demonstrate The Citadel ideals of honor, integrity, loyalty, leadership, self-discipline and patriotism. Consisting of 61 members, the Summerall Guards are first-class (senior) cadets who go through a rigorous physical training and initiation process and are chosen for their physical stamina and drill proficiency.

Read More >>>

Hamlin Road shooting remains under investigation

January 25, 2017   The Journal

By Stan Welch

A Hamlin Road resident is currently in custody at the Anderson County Detention Center for her role in the shooting death of Jerry Wayne Sanders, Jr. last Saturday evening.

Debra Lynne Sheridan, 50, may face charges of homicide as a result of her shooting of Sanders. Newly installed Sheriff Chad McBride and Solicitor David Wagner met Tuesday to consider whether Sheridan’s claim of self defense met the legal requirements of South Carolina’s castle doctrine.

Read More >>>

Around the County . . .

January 25, 2017   The Journal

Anderson County Public Works Department reported the following projects underway in Anderson County:

Building and Codes – Plan Review Staff Meetings: Met with Engineer and Contractor to review future plans to be submitted for Tidal Wave Car Wash. Various issues were addressed including Handicap Accessibility.

PERMITS SUBMITTED: 8 New Single-Family Dwelling  and 5 Addition-Renovation;1 Replacement; 4 Detached Garage/Accessory Building; 3 Swimming Pools; 1 Demolition; 54 for Electrical and HVAC Upgrades; 9 Commercial Including:  Eagle Storage Office Building, Eagle Storage Climate Controlled Building, Eagle Storage Building B, Eagle Storage Building C, Eagle Storage Building D, Siloam Baptist Church Dining Hall, Falls @ Meehan Monument Sign, Bethel Baptist Church Covered Walkway Repair, 3-Phase Electrical Service for Equipment to Existing Business; 7 Mobile Home including: New Homes, Change of Ownership, moves from other counties, change of location, etc.

Read More >>>

Williamston police report

January 25, 2017   The Journal

Williamston Police Officers investigated the following incidents:

Jan. 17 – Elizabeth Ann Smith, 32, 308 Camillia Dr., Williamston was arrested for disorderly conduct after officers responded to Cash Advance/Laundromat parking lot on Greenville Drive in reference to an alleged drunk driver in a white F-150 truck. According to reports, Smith was observed inside the laundromat where she appeared intoxicated and officers observed what appeared to be a bottle of alcohol with a broken seal. Smith was issued a citation and advised of her court date and fine. M. Roberts, E Bonnett investigated.

Read More >>>

Anderson County Sheriff’s Report

January 25, 2017   The Journal

A wanted suspect, James Thaddeus Robinson, was taken into custody early Tuesday morning, January 24.  He was seen about 3:50am that morning in a red Ford Fusion on E. River Street in Anderson.  The vehicle displayed an improper tag.  Deputies attempted a traffic stop but Robinson fled the scene.  The pursuit ended about 30 minutes later on Trail Road at Wilson Road outside of Belton, after the suspect’s vehicle struck a curb causing a tire to flatten.  Robinson was taken into custody without incident.  He was booked into the Anderson County Detention Center just after 5:00am and served with two outstanding warrants for Grand Larceny.  Charges are also pending for failure to stop and possession of a stolen vehicle.  The vehicle Robinson was driving at the time of the pursuit was reported as stolen from Greer.

EASLEY

Jan. 20 – P.D. Marter met with Kim Sullivan at her home at 2523 River Road where she reported that both her vehicles had been entered and ransacked. Two debit cards and a variety of CDs was taken. The loss was estimated at $150.

Read More >>>

Head-on collision

January 25, 2017   The Journal
rez899c2b52-d442-418a-ba2d-4b423e4f9090

South Greenville firefighters work at the scene of a head on collision on Highway 247 Tuesday night. One vehicle overturned upon impact. One driver was taken by Greenville EMS to an area hospital. Traffic was detoured around the accident for about an hour until the wreckage was cleared. (Photo by David Rogers)

Read More >>>

Obituaries Week of January 25, 2017

January 25, 2017   The Journal

TOBY LOMAX, CECIL REE CAMPBELL SWITZR, JOHNNY HARRISON, ANN A. CRITTENDEN, MILDRED LeCROY, ADA BOYSWORTH BELL, KAY CARTEE, EDDIE COKER, KENNY PEPPER, MARY ELSIE THURSTON, MAXIE CHASTAIN, JERRY LYNN COX, EDDIE SUE GARNER WHITFIELD, PEGGY A. CARLTON, PATSY BAGWELL PARSONS

Read More >>>

I-85 accident

January 24, 2017   The Journal
img_1804

A pickup truck rear ended a tractor trailer Monday night on I-85 near the Highway 86 exit. The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured. The driver of the pickup walked away from the scene. Pelzer EMS and Wren fire department responded to the accident. (Photo by David Rogers)

Read More >>>

Deputies investigate fatal shooting – Hamlin Road

January 23, 2017   The Journal
acsofatalhamlin

A fatal shooting on Hamlin Road around 7:50 p.m. Saturday night was in self defense according to the woman who shot the man on her property. Jerry Wayne Sanders Jr., 37 of Pickens County was fatally shot according to Anderson County Deputy Coroner Don McCown.

According to reports, Debra Sheridan told investigators that she fired two warning shots at Sanders before she shot him after he came out from a shed. Another man came from behind the shed after the shooting and moved Sanders’ body before walking away. Sheridan stated Sanders and two others had been living on the property until she recently kicked them out. The incident remains under investigation.

Read More >>>

Car strikes pedestrians – East Main Street

January 23, 2017   The Journal
wmstnpedes

Williamston firefighters and police along with Medshore Ambulance personnel work at the scene after two pedestrians were struck by a car Sunday night. It happened on East Main Street as a couple were leaving church attempting to cross East Main Street. They were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. (Photo by David Rogers)

Read More >>>

One injured – Belton Hwy.

January 23, 2017   The Journal
rez-img_0210

Medshore Ambulance personnel and Cheddar firefighters work with the injured driver of a pickup truck following an accident on Belton Hwy. the truck and a car collided at the intersection of Beaverdam Road Sunday afternoon. (Photo by David Rogers)

Read More >>>

Accident at intersection 86 and I-85

January 23, 2017   The Journal
rez-img_0206

Wren firefighters direct traffic around the scene of a two vehicle accident on Saturday night. A car and sport utility vehicle collided at the intersection of Highway 86 and I-85. (Photo by David Rogers)

Read More >>>
« Older posts

  • AD SPECIAL 3

  • AD SPECIAL 2

Please visit WilliamstonJournal.com and TheJournalOnline.com