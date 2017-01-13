The Journal

National Champions

By Stan Welch – Monday night marked the first National Championship the Clemson Tigers had won in thirty five years. But for one Williamston resident, memories of Clemson football go back much farther than that.

Donnie Bunton, 81, watched every minute of Monday’s game with Alabama. He had lots of thoughts about the game, but he also had bowl memories of his own. In 1957, Bunton was the center and linebacker on a Clemson Tigers team that traveled to the Orange Bowl, where they were defeated by a squad all the way from Colorado.