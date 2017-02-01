January 25, 2017
The Journal
Anderson County Public Works Department reported the following projects underway in Anderson County:
Building and Codes – Plan Review Staff Meetings: Met with Engineer and Contractor to review future plans to be submitted for Tidal Wave Car Wash. Various issues were addressed including Handicap Accessibility.
PERMITS SUBMITTED: 8 New Single-Family Dwelling and 5 Addition-Renovation;1 Replacement; 4 Detached Garage/Accessory Building; 3 Swimming Pools; 1 Demolition; 54 for Electrical and HVAC Upgrades; 9 Commercial Including: Eagle Storage Office Building, Eagle Storage Climate Controlled Building, Eagle Storage Building B, Eagle Storage Building C, Eagle Storage Building D, Siloam Baptist Church Dining Hall, Falls @ Meehan Monument Sign, Bethel Baptist Church Covered Walkway Repair, 3-Phase Electrical Service for Equipment to Existing Business; 7 Mobile Home including: New Homes, Change of Ownership, moves from other counties, change of location, etc.