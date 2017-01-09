  • Online Edition

    • Read The Journal Online!

  • News Archive

  • Shop Online

    • Check the latest sale papers for your local stores . . More »
    • ERS/Radio Shack Football Special 32 inch RCA HDTV only $199!

  • SCPA AD

rezdadbf642-9e33-4b9f-ba54-652a2bd6fb65

Moore Road accident

Black ice may have been responsible for this accident on Moore Road on Sunday night. Wren firefighters closed off the road and asked for sand trucks. No one was injured in the Read More »

rez1db8b670-5aa7-4e98-9577-624b0a720843

Snow and ice north of I-85 lead to several accidents

Snow and ice covered roads north of I-85 lead to several accidents late Saturday night. One was on  Bagwell Road off SC 8 while there were others nearby by. There were no Read More »

rez7ddd84ff-e7ef-491f-a058-e4f79d3bbb2b

Old River Road accident

Wren firefighters work at the scene of a single car accident Saturday night on Old  River Road. The driver was uninsured after the car he was driving left the roadway and struck Read More »

rez0a1c838b-7111-4035-bdd9-59e0d5131d17

Single vehicle accident

Wren firefighters work to remove limbs from a tree as Pelzer EMS paramedics work with the injured of a single car accident. The car ran off I-85 north of SC 8. Two Read More »

SCDOT I-85 corridor management meeting Jan. 10 in Powdersville

January 09, 2017   The Journal

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) has scheduled two public information meetings concerning the development of an Interstate 85 Corridor Management Plan. Two segments of I-85 will be considered totaling approximately 23 miles – from US 29 (Exit 34) in Anderson County to US 25 (Exit 44) in Greenville County and from SC 129 (Exit 68) to just beyond Gossett Road, S-57 (Exit 80) in Spartanburg County

The first meeting will be Tuesday, Jan. 10, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Powdersville High School Cafeteria, 145 Hood Road, Greenville, and will focus on the segment of I-85 in Anderson and Greenville Counties. The second meeting will be Thursday, Jan. 12, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Oakland Elementary School Cafeteria, 151 Mud Creek Road, Inman, and will focus on the segment of I-85 in Spartanburg County.

Read More >>>

News Week of Jan. 4, 2017

January 09, 2017   The Journal

News Week of Jan. 4, 2017

Read More >>>

Moore Road accident

January 09, 2017   The Journal
rezdadbf642-9e33-4b9f-ba54-652a2bd6fb65

Black ice may have been responsible for this accident on Moore Road on Sunday night. Wren firefighters closed off the road and asked for sand trucks. No one was injured in the wreck. The road was temporary closed between SC 81 and Roper Road. (Photo by David Rogers)

Read More >>>

Snow and ice north of I-85 lead to several accidents

January 09, 2017   The Journal
rez1db8b670-5aa7-4e98-9577-624b0a720843

Snow and ice covered roads north of I-85 lead to several accidents late Saturday night. One was on  Bagwell Road off SC 8 while there were others nearby by. There were no injuries reported in any of them. (Photo by David Rogers)

Read More >>>

Old River Road accident

January 09, 2017   The Journal
rez7ddd84ff-e7ef-491f-a058-e4f79d3bbb2b

Wren firefighters work at the scene of a single car accident Saturday night on Old  River Road. The driver was uninsured after the car he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. Pelzer EMS responded but did not transport. (Photo by David Rogers)

Read More >>>

Single vehicle accident

January 09, 2017   The Journal
rez0a1c838b-7111-4035-bdd9-59e0d5131d17

Wren firefighters work to remove limbs from a tree as Pelzer EMS paramedics work with the injured of a single car accident. The car ran off I-85 north of SC 8. Two adults and a child were in the car.

Read More >>>

Anderson County Emergency Management anticipates coming snow

January 06, 2017   The Journal

Anderson County Emergency Management urges residents to monitor local news and weather outlets and plan to stay indoors and off the road as a major snow-producing storm edges towards the Upstate. Sheriff Chad McBride along with interim Emergency Management Director, Lt. David Baker, coordinated readiness efforts Thursday afternoon and preparations are underway to pre-stage resources in anticipation of the coming snow storm.

During today’s meeting, representatives from county departments, fire, EMS, local non-profits, utilities providers and State agencies, including the South Carolina National Guard, assessed concerns and reviewed plans to ensure the county is prepared to address critical needs that might arise. As the anticipated storm approaches, residents are reminded to:

Read More >>>

SCDOT readies for winter storm Helena

January 06, 2017   The Journal
scdotfilephoto

South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) crews in action preparing for winter weather loading salt into a brine maker (SCDOT file photo). SCDOT continues preparation activities for Winter Storm Helena, which is predicted to begin impacting the state later this afternoon. Current forecasts show predictions from 4 to 6 inches of snow in the upstate with 1 to 3 inches expected in the midlands.

Other areas of the state may see a wintry mix without significant accumulation. Crews have completed preparation of snow and ice removal equipment and have commenced pretreatment of interstates, primaries and critical areas where appropriate due to the projected forecast. Areas where the event is predicted to begin as a rain event will pretreat during the transition of the rain to snow. All upstate counties have gone to shift work this morning with the midlands counties beginning shift work this afternoon or this evening.

Read More >>>

Prepare for possible winter weather

January 05, 2017   The Journal

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division asks residents to prepare themselves and their homes for possible winter weather. Forecasters with the National Weather Service expect a wintry mix of snow, ice and rain for much of the state beginning Friday evening and lasting through Saturday. State and local agencies are reviewing emergency plans for winter weather and are urging everyone in South Carolina to consider preparations to keep your home, community, family, vehicles and pets safe:

Tips to prepare for a Winter Storm

¨ Add winter supplies like rock salt and shovels to your disaster supply kit.

¨ Wrap exposed pipes with insulation or newspapers and plastic and allow faucets to drip a little during cold weather to avoid freezing.

Read More >>>

Missing teen located

January 05, 2017   The Journal

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office has located missing teenager Taylor Bowman. According to reports at approximately 8:30 pm Wednesday evening, the GCSO was notified by the Seneca Police Department that they had located Bowman in their jurisdiction. She appeared to be in good condition and was not being held against her will. A GCSO spokesperson said once investigators gather additional information they will hopefully be able to determine how the incident transpired. No further details are being released at this time.

Teen reported missing

Read More >>>

McBride to bring changes to Sheriff’s Office

January 04, 2017   The Journal

By Stan Welch

Newly installed Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride, speaking to The Journal in an impromptu interview outside County Council chambers Tuesday night, made it clear that his department’s attitude and emphasis will be different from that of the outgoing administration.

Perhaps the greatest difference will be the greater involvement of the deputies on patrol as investigators, and not just report takers.

Read More >>>

West Pelzer, Pelzer continue to explore options

January 04, 2017   The Journal

By Stan Welch

A spirit of cooperation between two towns that have been traditional rivals continues to grow,as the mayors of Pelzer and West Pelzer continue to meet to explore further opportunities to work together.

West Pelzer Mayor Blake Sanders, speaking to the Journal in a telephone interview, said that both towns are interested in developing additional partnerships that will allow them to work together to achieve common goals, such as a three party partnership with ReWa concerning the towns’ water and sewer needs. The two mayors will discuss entering into a feasibility study with ReWa later this week.

Read More >>>

Anderson County Council swears in two new members

January 04, 2017   The Journal

Floyd aligns with Wilson on Kinder Morgan fuel spill – By Stan Welch

The newly installed Anderson County Council swore in two new members, elected a chairman and vice chairman and moved quickly through an abbreviated agenda Tuesday night. Craig Wooten was sworn in as the District One Council representative, replacing Francis Crowder, who chose not to run again this year. Councilman Ray Graham, who defeated incumbent Mitchell Cole in the republican primary and then defeated former councilman Eddie Moore, was installed as the District Three representative.

The Council then moved to re-elect Councilman Tommy Dunn as chairman Dunn defeated Tom Allen by a vote of 4-3. In a bit of a surprise, Councilman Ray Graham was elected as vice chairman, again defeating councilman Allen by a margin of four to three.

Read More >>>

Palmetto Business Association to meet January 17

January 04, 2017   The Journal

All area businesses invited

The Palmetto Business Association (PBA) will start off the new year with a regular membership luncheon meeting on January 17, 2017 at 12 noon at Williamston Town Hall. There is no charge for this meeting and all business owners, regardless of previous membership standing, are encouraged to attend to learn of the new opportunities that the PBA will offer this year.

Incoming PBA President Blake Sanders said, “The Pametto Business Association is eager to build on the successes of our local business partners and past events. The New Year brings new opportunities for encouragement and engagement within our organization. With a renewed vision of “Building Communities,” the PBA hopes that you’ll choose to be engaged in the many occasions for networking, volunteering, and marketing.”

Read More >>>

Williamston Council to meet Jan. 9

January 04, 2017   The Journal

The first meeting of the new year for Williamston Town Council will be on January 9, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. No work session is scheduled to be held in advance of the meeting.

Read More >>>
« Older posts
Please visit WilliamstonJournal.com and TheJournalOnline.com