After appearing in local parades and a last night (Friday, Dec. 23) in the Scout Hut in Williamston from 6 pm – 9 pm, Santa is heading back north to get ready of the big night!
Pelzer Town Hall will be closed Thursday, December 22, Friday, December 23, and Monday, December 26
West Pelzer Town Hall / Public Works Department will be closed Friday, Dec. 23 – Jan. 2, 2017. The town will return to regular business hours on Jan. 3, 2017. Water/Sewer cut off’ s will begin at 9am on Tuesday January 3, 2017 for customers who have not paid their December 2016 bill.
The Williamston Municipal Center will be closed Fri., Dec. 23 and Mon., Dec. 26.
The Journal office will be closed Dec. 23-Jan. 2 for the Christmas/New Year Holiday period. News items and other correspondence may be mailed, emailed or dropped in our mail drop box anytime during the week we are closed. The office will reopen at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017.
The Mill Town Players will take their production of “Of Mice and Men” to the Southeastern Theatre Conference Community Theatre Festival in March where they will compete against top theater productions from nine other states. The Mill Town Players production of “Of Mice and Men” won First Place in the South Carolina community theatre festival in November and will represent South Carolina in Kentucky.
Mill Town Players Executive Director Will Ragland estimates it will cost approximately $10,000 for expenses including registration, transportation, and lodging expenses to compete in the Festival. “We are asking supporters of Mill Town Players to consider making an end-of-year, tax deductible donation to help us make it to Kentucky,” Ragland said. “If you’re feeling generous and would like to help us, please send us a check in any amount.”
Anderson County’s unemployment rate dropped from 4.2% in October to 3.6% in November, according to a report released by the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce (SCDEW). Anderson County is tied with Berkeley and Dorchester counties for the 7th-lowest unemployment rate among the 46 South Carolina counties. Anderson County’s employment has increased by more than 2,200 over the last twelve months.
Anderson County Public Works Department reported the following projects underway across the County:
Building and Codes
PERMITS SUBMITTED: 25 New Single-Family Dwelling and 8 Addition-Renovation; 6 Poultry Houses; 1 Storage Shelter; 1 Detached Garage/Accessory Building; 1 Pole Barn; 1 Pool; 5 Demolition Permits; 156 Electrical and HVAC Upgrades; 7 Commercial Including: Anderson Ford Mazda Body Shop, Burger King Sign, Wall Street Commons Sign, 2 New Signs for Three Bridges Commons, Gas Pack Change-out for Existing Business, Marshane Corp. new Mechanical Systems; 16 Mobile Home including: New Homes, Change of Ownership, moves from other counties, change of location, etc.
Williamston Police Officers investigated the following incidents:
Dec. 15 – Jesse Lee Clary, 35, 339 Mize Rd., Belton was issued a summons for trespassing and malicious injury to real property after officers were dispatched to Rite Aid, 201 East Main St. in reference to trespassers in the trash dumpsters. Officers found two men inside the dumpsters. According to reports they had unlocked a locked gate to get to the trash dumpsters and pried open the dumpsters to gain entrance. Clary has spray painted graffiti, in blue paint, on dumpsters. Clary and Jason Webb, Jr. 37, 213 W Union Dr. #8, Belton were both placed on trespass notice for the location and issued courtesy summons. E. Bonnett, M. Roberts investigated.
Anderson County Sheriff’s Deputies investigated the following incidents in the Piedmont area:
PIEDMONT
Dec. 16 – A.C. Guthrie received a telephone report from the clerk at the SavWay gas station at 1004 Hwy. 86 that a customer had driven off without paying for forty dollars worth of gas.
Dec. 17 – J.D. Reed received a telephone complaint from Dwight Phillips, that someone stole his leaf blower from his pickup truck while he was parked at a local gas station. The loss was estimated at $400.
VERNON WALLACE, DEBBIE McDONALD, VIRGINIA PRITCHARD, DANNY LEE HAWKINS, RACHEL GLENN, SUE JONES, D.L. BUNDRICK, LARRY MOORE SR., RHONDA JEANETTE TILLEMA
Wren firefighters along with Pelzer EMS personnel work at the scene of a accident Saturday afternoon. A car and sport utility vehicle collided on the northbound off ramp from I-85 to SC 86. No one wish to be transported to the hospital. The driver of the car and two pet dogs were shaken but not injured. (Photo by David Rogers)
Powdersville firefighters work at the scene of a single vehicle wreck on I-85 at SC 153. The driver of a vehicle attempting to enter I-85 from SC 153 lost control of the vehicle causing it to overturn. Pelzer EMS also responded. (Photo by David Rogers)
Powdersville firefighters work at the scene of a tractor trailer vs car wreck Saturday night. A tractor trailer and car collided on I-85 north of SC 153. Pelzer EMS also responded to the wreck. Northbound traffic was backed up until the wreckage was cleared. Both the car and tractor trailer had to be towed. (Photo by David Rogers)
Deadline for the Dec. 28 “End of the Year” issue of The Journal will be noon this Thursday, Dec. 22. The Journal office will be closed Dec. 23-30 for the Christmas Holidays. News items and other correspondence may be mailed, emailed or dropped in our mail drop box anytime during the week we are closed. The office will reopen at 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. We wish all of our readers, correspondents and advertisers a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!