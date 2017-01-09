The Journal

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) has scheduled two public information meetings concerning the development of an Interstate 85 Corridor Management Plan. Two segments of I-85 will be considered totaling approximately 23 miles – from US 29 (Exit 34) in Anderson County to US 25 (Exit 44) in Greenville County and from SC 129 (Exit 68) to just beyond Gossett Road, S-57 (Exit 80) in Spartanburg County

The first meeting will be Tuesday, Jan. 10, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Powdersville High School Cafeteria, 145 Hood Road, Greenville, and will focus on the segment of I-85 in Anderson and Greenville Counties. The second meeting will be Thursday, Jan. 12, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Oakland Elementary School Cafeteria, 151 Mud Creek Road, Inman, and will focus on the segment of I-85 in Spartanburg County.