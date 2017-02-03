Williamston firefighters make entry into a burning mobile home Thursday afternoon. When firefighters arrived flames were shooting from the end windows. The fire was quickly extinguished. West Pelzer firefighters also assisted. Medshore Ambulance Service personnel stood by as a precaution. (Photo by David Rogers)
