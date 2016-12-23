The Journal

The Mill Town Players will take their production of “Of Mice and Men” to the Southeastern Theatre Conference Community Theatre Festival in March where they will compete against top theater productions from nine other states. The Mill Town Players production of “Of Mice and Men” won First Place in the South Carolina community theatre festival in November and will represent South Carolina in Kentucky.

Mill Town Players Executive Director Will Ragland estimates it will cost approximately $10,000 for expenses including registration, transportation, and lodging expenses to compete in the Festival. “We are asking supporters of Mill Town Players to consider making an end-of-year, tax deductible donation to help us make it to Kentucky,” Ragland said. “If you’re feeling generous and would like to help us, please send us a check in any amount.”